PORTLAND crime investigation unit is investigating the suspected arson attack of a house in Tyrendarra on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services attended to the Princes Highway home at 3.50pm.
"Arson is suspected. One man was taken for assessment under the Mental Health Act," police said.
A CFA spokeswoman said three CFA trucks responded alongside Victoria Police.
"Upon arrival, crews found a house fully engulfed," she said.
Crews extinguished the blaze with the incident under control half an hour later.
Ambulance Victoria were called to the scene but were not required.
No-one was injured in the fire.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
