Home fully engulfed by fire

A home on the Princes Highway in Tyrendarra has been fully engulfed by fire on Friday afternoon.
A CFA spokeswoman said it was notified to reports of a house fire on the Princes Hwy at 3.50pm.
"Three CFA trucks responded, along with Victoria Police," she said.
"Upon arrival, crews found a house fully involved."
Crews extinguished the blaze with the incident under control half an hour later.
Ambulance Victoria were called to the scene but were not required.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
