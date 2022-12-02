The orange Remember Me roses in the new memorial peace garden at Warrnambool's RSL will ensure WWI veteran Bill Sinclair and his wife Lydia will not be forgotten.
The garden, a plaque and seat were dedicated during a ceremony on Friday paying tribute to the couple.
Mr Sinclair, who passed away aged 100 in 2020 was a Flight Lieutenant who flew Spitfires during the Battle of Britain and served during WWI from August 17, 1942 to February 11, 1946.
A plaque amongst the roses recognises Mr Sinclair's loyal service and dedication to his country, Legacy and the Warrnambool community.
Duncan Stalker, from the RSL, said Mr Sinclair was very involved with the RSL in his younger years.
"He was quite famous for every Anzac Day turning up in his full airforce uniform," he said.
Mr Stalker said Mr Sinclair - who founded accountancy firm Sinclair Wilson - was also involved in the transfer of the original RSL building to the Cannon Hill site.
"Lydia was extremely active in the community, especially Rotary and History House," Mr Stalker said.
Among the Remember Me and red Gallipolli roses is a new seat with the inscription: "Come and sit a while. Lydia's seat".
It's a gesture from the RSL that son Oliver Sinclair said his mum - who passed away in July - would have loved.
"Now when I look at Lydia's seat and I know that's just my mum, she would have loved to see that. She would be a little bit humble but she would love to see that," he said.
"Everyone knows my mum loved roses. I just think it's so fitting."
He said when Mr Stalker came to visit his mum when she was unwell to tell her about the RSL's plan for the garden and seat, it "really lifted her up".
"She was extremely happy," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.