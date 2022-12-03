Straight to work for MPs after election

The state election has been run and won and little has changed across the south-west.
Daniel Andrews and Labor were returned to power and across the region's three lower house seats, incumbent Coalition MPs were re-elected.
Liberal Roma Britnell extended her margin in South West Coast from a projected 3.2 per cent after a boundary redistribution to more than eight per cent. Liberal Richard Riordan hung on in Polwarth by 2.5 per cent after an unfavourable boundary shake-up and The Nationals' Emma Kealy has one of the safest seats in the state, achieving a 22 per cent margin.
Voters backed the trio in for four more years, obviously satisfied with their work in the previous term and impressed with their campaigns. Each are good local members, who speak up for their constituents.
The south-west is a beacon for the Coalition. But after such a resounding result for Labor across the state, where does that leave the region when it comes to securing projects and funding?
Mr Andrews had previously said he and his party would govern for all Victorians. His support for Warrnambool Base Hospital's $384m upgrade underlines this. But after making billions of dollars of promises for metropolitan areas in the lead up to the election, we won't be high on the government's priority list in the short term.
Our re-elected opposition MPs will have to be even more tenacious and strategic to make their voices heard. It would be easy to think we could be in for a barren four years. But there was some light in the wildly unpredictable upper house.
Former Warrnambool mayor Jacinta Ermacora by virtue of her number one spot on Labor's ticket for the upper house seat of Western Victoria won a spot in parliament.
While governments are formed based on lower house seats, the upper house is pivotal in helping the government implement its legislation with the support of independents and minor party representatives.
Ms Ermacora, a long-time social justice advocate, is acutely aware of the region's housing, roads and health issues. With a long history in local government and more recently chair of Wannon Water, she can expect to be busy hearing from local groups, like The Lookout and Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, hoping she has the ear of the premier and cabinet. It is a big challenge for a rookie MP but one the region expects her to achieve. There's a lot on the line.
Retaining doctors was again back in the headlines this week with Warrnambool GP Tatiana Cimpoesu revealing just why burn out is a major factor for her and her colleagues. Her comments are symbolic of a broader issue that urgently needs solutions.
Warrnambool cardiologist Noel Bayley was this week honoured with the Medal of the Order of Timor-Leste for his work helping save lives on the island.
Most small communities welcome residents but the townsfolk of one south-west town this week called for a magistrate to keep a woman away from their area because they live in fear.
International volunteer day is tomorrow and this story about popular sporting and farming personality Peter McDonald sums up the spirit that thrives in south-west communities.
The feelgood story of the week was this one about a Koroit woman who celebrated the return of her lost diamond ring.
Port Fairy's footy club had a horror year with a winless season from its seniors but Liam McMullin who made his senior debut earlier this year, gave the Seagulls something to be proud of when he was drafted to GWS Giants.
A new record has been set for Port Fairy beachside properties after one sold for $6.5m.
This was one of our best pics of the week, captured by Sean McKenna. It shows Timboon mother and daughter Carly and Asha Loughnan with brumbies "Pirate" and "Dawn". You can read about their amazing efforts in re-homing the brumbies here.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.