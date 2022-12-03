Straight to work for MPs after election

Ms Ermacora, a long-time social justice advocate, is acutely aware of the region's housing, roads and health issues. With a long history in local government and more recently chair of Wannon Water, she can expect to be busy hearing from local groups, like The Lookout and Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, hoping she has the ear of the premier and cabinet. It is a big challenge for a rookie MP but one the region expects her to achieve. There's a lot on the line.

