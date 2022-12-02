Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School has clinched a memorable state title, taking out the School Sport Victoria mixed boys' cricket championship at Melbourne's Ian Johnson Oval on Thursday.
The Warrnambool school capped off a strong campaign, defeating St Louis Catholic Primary School Aspendale - the reigning winners - in the decider to be crowned state champions after advancing through the local, district and regional stages off the back of some excellent performances.
Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School scored 225 to 163 in the high-scoring grand final after advancing through the five matches on the day.
Shannon Johnson, one of three coaches to have looked after the talented group of cricketers, said he was incredibly proud of their efforts throughout the entire carnival.
"It's an incredible effort really, being Warrnambool-based," he told The Standard.
"They really did dominate a lot of really good schools. The kids were so impressive.
"I'm incredibly proud of them, it was really good. They've done incredibly well beating some highly-fancied schools."
MORE SPORT:
Johnson said most importantly the boys played as a team.
"Throughout the event one or two players had big games," he said.
"But in the semi-final, beating Shepparton so easily, all the players stood up when it counted. The group are great kids and we are so lucky to have some of the best WDCA under 13s players in the same team.
"(I'm) incredibly proud of what they have achieved."
Fellow coach Dean Kilpatrick said it was incredible to watch the young boys improve every week.
"They've done a great job, the way they've gelled together - they improved immensely through each stage and they just listened and wanted to get better," he said.
"They've taken the feedback on board about how to improve throughout the whole tournament and were rewarded."
He added the natural improvement of all the players was the most pleasing aspect as one of the three coaches.
"It was good to watch (them improve) - the region event was similar actually, we lost a game in the prelim but just got better every day," he said.
"They were timing the ball well and bowing was great, as well as the fielding too.
"I suppose to watch that improvement over the day was pleasing - we lost our first game (on Thursday), won our next two and then just kept stepping up to the plate which was so pleasing."
Kilpatrick said the talented boys got to also enjoy watching the Sheffield Shield action across the road at the famous Junction Oval after the win where Victoria is currently hosting New South Wales in a four-day match.
"They really enjoyed it and got to get some really nice pictures with some of the players, it was a lot of fun for them, " he said.
State-title winning cricket team:
Coaches: Shannon Johnson, Kevin Perera, Dean Kilpatrick
Players: Linkin Porter, Kodi Ryan, Beau Gannon, Kobe Steel, Archie White, Kaelan Perera, Levi Delany, Noah Sabo
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.