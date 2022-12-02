The Standard

Nestles looking to bounce back in Warrnambool and District association clash against Wesley Yambuk on Saturday

Sanjaya Chathuranga in action for Nestles against Dennington in the twilight match. Picture by Sean McKenna

Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington says his group has moved on quickly from a previous round defeat under lights and enters Saturday's clash against Wesley Yambuk with a strong "vibe".

