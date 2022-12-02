Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington says his group has moved on quickly from a previous round defeat under lights and enters Saturday's clash against Wesley Yambuk with a strong "vibe".
The Factory will be snarling after falling to Dennington in a twilight clash at the Reid Oval, losing their first game of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season after starting brightly with wins against Allansford-Panmure and North Warrnambool Eels.
The gun batsman admitted his group was well below its expected level against the Dogs, who played the conditions perfectly.
"We were disappointed with last week, we lacked in our bowling to be honest and we didn't rotate the strike well enough (with the bat)," he said. "Dennington did that to a great standard, so those are the two we could really work on, especially bowling those boring lines to get wickets."
He said a staggering Twenty20 win against Nirranda on Thursday was a nice momentum booster ahead of the clash against the Beavers.
The Factory were merciless at Wenborn Oval, scoring a hefty 4-205, with champion opener Geoff Williams slashing a freakish 123 from 59 balls, with 20 boundaries rattling into the fence.
I think we're on a pretty positive vibe as a team and a club.- Jacob Hetherington
Hetherington's group proceeded to roll the Knights for just 31. Matt Price snagged 4-0 in the 174-run domination.
"We bowled excellent (in the Twenty20) and batted fantastically and got us to a very good score and came out firing in ball one. It was top-notch," he said. "We're on a pretty positive vibe as a team and a club. We've got this nice balance throughout the team, we've got some batters who've started to step up if some don't perform. We've got enough at the end. Same with the ball, it's a well-balanced team which is fantastic."
The skipper said he was wary of the Beavers, who are still without a win this season, and wanted to see a consistent, all-round team performance. "What we've said each week is to keep it simple, bowl simple lines, get wickets and bat time, and bat as a partnership and it's worked in the first two (games)," he said. "We dropped off a bit against Dennington but we want to pick it back up."
