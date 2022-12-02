The Standard

Danny Chatfield, Dylan Herbertson to coach Russells Creek again in season 2023

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Chatfield (inset) and Dylan Herbertson will coach Russells Creek again in 2023.

Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson says he is confident the playing group will go to the next level in season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.