Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson says he is confident the playing group will go to the next level in season 2023.
The playing coach has recommitted to the role alongside Danny Chatfield for another Warrnambool and District league campaign and is excited by the buy-in of the club as a collective.
"It is exciting, the majority of the group has stayed around, a couple have left, but that's what it is, every year you lose a couple, gain a couple but it's good to have continuity throughout the footy club," he said.
"To have stability around the footy club is really good."
The Creekers have brought in three new players to help ease the loss of star midfielder-forward Dan Nicholson to South Warrnambool, with midfielder-forward Dakin Morris (Bungaree), defender Jordy Edwards (Belmont) and ruckman Troy Lovett (Heywood) all recruited to the club.
Morris has Hampden league experience, having played senior footy at Hamilton from 2015-2018.
Herbertson said the trio would add a bit of everything across the lines and believed the list had the depth to unearth some new players.
"Dan's obviously a big loss for us, not just the player he is but just with the experience he has and the influence he has on the younger guys," he said.
"It gives the next generation of kids coming through a big chance and also our recruits.
"They're really exciting additions to the club. Haven't seen too much of Dakin and Jordy just yet but they'll be good, Dakin has a few connections around the club and will be exciting for us. With Troy, it's always handy to pick-up big guys."
He added the club had basically locked in all remaining junior and senior coaches again and was confident the pieces were in place to build on a promising 2022 season.
