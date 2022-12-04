A young wicket-keeper is ready for the challenge of wearing the gloves in his first full division one season.
Terang teenager Ned Roberts has the task of manning the wicket for the Goats in the South West Cricket competition.
Roberts, 16, said it was a role which required attention to detail and needed a player's full focus.
"You're always in it - when you're in the field you can get bored," he said. "When you're keeping, every ball you've got to be ready, so it keeps you on your toes."
Terang captain Tyson Hay said Roberts appeared a natural in the specialised role.
"With his keeping, he moves around well behind the stumps," he said.
"He doesn't usually let any balls go past him - very agile. He's confident as well."
Roberts will be part of the Goats' middle order too.
"He's got a good eye for his age and has also got the right technique," Hay said of Roberts' batting.
Cricket is a social outlet for Roberts who also plays senior football for Hampden league side Terang Mortlake and has earned an invite to Greater Western Victoria Rebels' pre-season training.
"I started at Noorat. I only started playing with Terang (Cricket Club) the past couple of years because of Tyson (Royal) - I came over to play with him," Roberts said.
"Tyson is a pretty good player. He's a batsman, a big hitter too. It is pretty fun playing with your mates and enjoying yourself. It's more about the social side."
The Terang College student said he liked playing sport his home town year-round.
"I've been in Terang my whole life. I like it. You just know everyone, it's not like walking down the street is awkward, you just know everyone so you can talk to people," he said.
"Having a small community, you have one team most people play for so you're always with your mates doing something which is good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.