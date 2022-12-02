TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith rates two of his three runners as strong winning chances at Pakenham on Saturday.
Pakenham is the feature race in Victoria on Saturday and carries Melbourne metropolitan status.
Smith saddles up Corner Pocket in a restricted $175,000 race, Kissinger runs in the $300,000 Pakenham Cup while Aeecee Dolce takes her place in a $130,000 race.
The astute horseman rates Corner Pocket and Kissinger as his best winning hopes on the nine-race program.
"I think Corner Pocket is the one to beat in a restricted race," Smith told The Standard.
"Corner Pocket resumes in this race and he's got an excellent first-up record.
"He's drawn barrier one which is a big advantage and we've got a two-kilogram claim for Thomas Stockdale.
"They are all positive points. I was really happy with the trial by Corner Pocket at Mortlake last week.
"He worked really strongly and showed with that work he's ready for another win."
Corner Pocket has won eight of his 13 starts, collecting more than $395,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
Smith has called on the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver to ride Kissinger in the Pakenham Cup.
Oliver has guided Kissinger to victory in two of his past three starts.
"I don't have to give Ollie any instructions about riding Kissinger," Smith said.
"Ollie's got a great understanding of Kissinger. With a bit of luck Ollie could have won three from three on Kissinger.
"Kissinger goes up in class but is down in weight. He should be hard to beat."
The seven-year-old is the $4.80 favourite in early betting markets to win the Pakenham Cup.
Smith added the lightly-raced Aeecee Dolce, who resumes, would be better suited to races over more ground.
