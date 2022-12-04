A cream shortage means Timboon Fine Ice Cream owner Tim Marwood must drive to Melbourne every fortnight to source the product.
Mr Marwood said the company had previously sourced cream from Saputo, which has a factory in Allansford, but changes to the supplier's business model had forced him to find it elsewhere since the middle of the year.
"That means we have to go further afield to source materials," he said.
"We've been buying some from the Mortlake dairy, Symon's cheese and L'artisan cheese.
"We're working with them to develop a cream product we can use.
"With our brand, we are strong on local provenance with our ingredients so it is our preference to be supplied locally with raw materials that come from as close as possible to home."
He said the 1000 litres of cream he regularly picked up from Melbourne only lasted for about one-and-a-half weeks.
"It's not ideal to go down to Melbourne to just get cream which has probably come from this area anyway, which is the irony of the whole thing," Mr Marwood told The Standard.
"I have to go down there, drive down in the middle of the night, pick it up at six o'clock in the morning so we can use it fresh."
The owner of the iconic and much-loved Corangamite Shire ice creamery said it would be much simpler if he could source the full amount of cream locally, like he had previously done.
"We want to go and get cream from Saputo again one day like we used to," Mr Marwood said.
"If that could happen that would be really fabulous for us."
