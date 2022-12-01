PROMISING galloper Is It Me heads to Adelaide trying to keep his unbeaten record intact for group one-winning Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman on Saturday.
Is It Me, who scored a seven-length victory in maiden company at his racecourse debut at Penshurst last month, runs in a $45,000 restricted race at Morphettville over 1300 metres.
Bowman said the Adelaide run fitted in well for Is It Me's campaign.
"The Adelaide race just seems a nice race for Is It Me," he said.
"I was very confident he could win his maiden at Penshurst but he was more impressive then I thought he would be. He won his maiden at Penshurst on the back of one track gallop.
"There's not many horses win their maiden by seven lengths. We've always had a good opinion of Is It Me since we purchased him as a yearling.
"We should get a clearer idea of his ability after his run at Morphettville. We've got a few options open to us going forward but we want to get Saturday behind us before announcing those plans."
Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius, who had the winning ride at Penshurst, has been booked to ride the horse at Morphettville.
"Melissa has ridden a lot of work on Is It Me," Bowman said.
"She's got a good understanding of the horse. We gave him a track gallop at Warrnambool on Monday and he worked well. I'm sure the trip to Adelaide will really help Is It Me mature."
Ornamental Lady, a stablemate of Is It Me, also makes the trip to Morphettville for Bowman. She runs in a 1400-metre race.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.