Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman sends Is It Me to Adelaide's Morphetville Races

By Tim Auld
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:06am, first published 10:49am
Is It Me, ridden by Melissa Julius, wins at Penshurst Racecourse in November. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

PROMISING galloper Is It Me heads to Adelaide trying to keep his unbeaten record intact for group one-winning Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman on Saturday.

