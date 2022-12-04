A small lump found on a young girl's neck signalled the beginning of her family's worst nightmare.
Mandy Stapleton discovered the lump on her 11-year-old daughter Siera Merrett's neck in early September.
"The doctors didn't think to much of it and we were told to keep an eye on it and if it got any worse to come back," Ms Stapleton said.
She said within a week all the glands in her neck were severely swollen
Ms Stapleton took her daughter, whose father lives in Simpson, back to the doctor and was advised the swelling was probably a reaction to an ear infection and tonsillitis she had suffered three weeks prior.
When Siera didn't show any signs of improvement, a Cobden doctor conducted a blood test.
"On the morning of Wednesday, September 28, Siera's dad got the phone call to say the results were back and that he needed to get her back in to see him straight away," Ms Stapleton said.
"We were told that her white cell count was extremely high and that Siera needed to be taken straight down the Royal Children's Hospital as there was a high chance that she had a form of leukaemia."
Their fears were confirmed when doctors told the parents Siera had T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
"Siera was admitted and we were told she would be in hospital now for the long-term and would begin treatment pretty much straight away," Ms Stapleton said.
"Our whole world had just turned upside down, how could we have gone from a reaction or tonsillitis to leukaemia?"
Ms Stapleton said Siera was exhaused after undergoing countless tests and different types of medications and chemotherapy.
"Siera had gone under general anaesthetic on multiple different times and she had seven lumber punctures and three bone marrow aspirations in three weeks to see how the treatment was working.
"She is currently in her second block of treatment and her last bone marrow showed that she still has some leukaemia cells but they are still decreasing, which is a great sign."
Her family - including her parents and step-parents - are ensuring someone is by her side at the hospital at all times.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover travel and medical costs associated with Siera's treatment.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
