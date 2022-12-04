The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Brave Simpson girl battling leukaemia at Royal Children's Hospital

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siera Merrett, 11, is expected to remain in the Royal Children's Hospital until April in 2023.

A small lump found on a young girl's neck signalled the beginning of her family's worst nightmare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.