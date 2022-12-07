A Hamilton lawyer has received a prestigious Law Institute of Victoria (LIV) award.
Jessica Dowdy was one of seven lawyers to receive a president's award for outstanding service.
The LIV president's award for outstanding service recognises a voluntary contribution to the LIV or legal profession over and above what might reasonably be expected, in a particular field.
Ms Dowdy, who is originally from Binnum in South Australia, has been practicing as a solicitor for 14 years.
"In 2011 I relocated to Hamilton, where my partner originates and commenced practicing with Melville Orton & Lewis," she said.
"I became the first female director of a law firm in Hamilton in 2016, when I became a director at Melville Orton & Lewis.
"I am a proud country girl that calls Hamilton home."
Ms Dowdy, who is the president of the Western District Law Association, said she was honoured to receive the award.
She is also is a member of several legal advisory groups, including the Law Institute of Victoria's Regional Lawyer's Reference Group.
"I am very passionate about the law, assisting my clients and the local community," she said.
LIV president Tania Wolff congratulated the award recipients and thanked them for their work.
"These individuals have all demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment over the course of their careers, in some cases, spanning as much as fifty years of dedicated and tireless service to the profession," Ms Wolff said.
"These awards are a reflection of the positive contribution made not only to the LIV, but to the wider profession, and the community as a whole.
"The work of these award recipients has been recognised by their peers and I have no doubt they will all continue to make a tremendous impact into the future."
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa praised Ms Dowdy for receiving the "prestigious award" in Hamilton Magistrates Court on last week.
