Tiger snakes and copperheads may begin to be spotted as the weather heats up, according to Port Fairy Pest Control's Neville Suter.
He said he had received a few calls about sightings but it had been a relatively quiet spring.
"We've had a couple of sightings, but we usually have more at the start of November," he said.
Mr Suter said the most important thing to do if you spotted a snake was to "leave it alone".
"They're more scared of us than we are of them," he said.
Mr Suter said the best thing to do was take children and pets inside and keep an eye on the reptile until a snake catcher arrived.
A Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) spokeswoman said snakes were generally shy and preferred to keep away from people.
"Snakes get their heat from external sources, so it's not uncommon to find them warming themselves on a path or in a clearing, particularly on sunnier days," the spokeswoman said.
"In most encounters with humans, a snake will seek the fastest escape route and take off.
"However, if cornered and feeling threatened, a snake may defend itself.
"As the weather warms up, people and their pets are more likely to see snakes, increasing the need for people to be careful."
The spokeswoman said the most common snake species encountered around Warrnambool and Port Fairy were the tiger snake, lowland copperhead snake and eastern brown snake.
Tips from DELWP
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.