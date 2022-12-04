When left alone, snakes present little or no danger to people.

Wear long pants, stick to cleared paths and trails.

If you see a snake, keep calm and move yourself and anyone with you (including pets) away from the area.

Don't attempt to capture or harm snakes. Instead call DELWP on 136 186 for further advice.

Maintain lawns and clean up around your house, as snakes are attracted to shelter such as piles of rocks and timber, chook sheds, sheets of metal, and building materials.