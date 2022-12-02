TERANG all-rounder Bailey Kavenagh believes learning from a captain immersed in the Australian system will help fast-track his cricket.
Kavenagh, 20, said Tyson Hay - a batsman who played for the national deaf team at two international competitions this year - had a high cricket IQ.
"It's unreal. He's played higher cricket than most of us here," he said.
"Even little drills in the field he's teaching us (help a lot) and he seems to pretty switched on, even with little fielding changes.
"It's especially handy for some of us younger lads who haven't played as much cricket as he has."
Kavenagh, who played for the association at junior country week as a teenager, hopes to test out his spin bowling on Saturday when Terang returns to the pitch against Cobden.
It will be the Goats' second match of a rain interrupted season. Most teams returned to the field last weekend but ground conditions meant the Camperdown versus Terang game was washed out.
Kavenagh, an refrigeration apprentice who travels to Warrnambool for work, has played more for Mortlake than his home team this summer.
"Most of us have played for Warrnambool clubs to get a game in," he said.
"I've got a few connections over there so it was good to do, just to play."
Kavenagh, who lives three blocks away Terang's home base, has switched to off-spin bowling and bats up the order "hopefully at three".
"I (wicket) keep here and there but the team needed a spinner so I chose spin this year," he said.
"I am trying to bowl a few overs, more a pinch-hit sort of spinner."
He is among a number of younger Terang cricketers hoping to make an impact this summer.
"Charlie Scanlon seems to be putting a lot of work in and is travelling down from Melbourne so it's pretty tough on him but he seems to be working pretty hard on his bowling," Kavenagh said.
"He bowls medium pace and has been getting quicker and quicker which is handy."
