Former treasurer continuing to fight $20,000 fraud charges

The former treasurer at the Heywood Men's Shed is continuing to contest criminal fraud charges relating to about $20,000.
Barry Watson appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for another mention hearing.
The case was adjourned until February 27 for another special mention hearing.
Magistrate Peter Mellas heard that Mr Watson claimed to have shuffled around money using an accounting program he was familiar with even after being asked not to use it by the shed committee.
It's alleged that between 2016 and 2021 Mr Watson moved money, one charge referring to about $9000 and another to $7700.
Mr Mellas questioned if the men's shed would be seeking to be compensated and Mr Watson lawyer George Kokanarkis said reimbursements had already been made.
The magistrate said that Mr Watson was entitled to defend any charge, but the key questions were had the accused gone outside the guidelines, "did he stay in his lane," he questioned.
The magistrate said a penalty indication may help resolve the matter in a future hearing.
Mr Mellas said the issues in the case needed to continue to be narrowed.
The case could be delayed with a forensic police audit of the Heywood Men's Shed accounts and Mr Watson's banking is expected to take between 12 and 15 months.
The magistrate warned the case may have to progress without the audit being conducted.
