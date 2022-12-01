The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

The case is being held up by an up to 15-month delay in forensic police banking audits

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former treasurer continuing to fight $20,000 fraud charges

The former treasurer at the Heywood Men's Shed is continuing to contest criminal fraud charges relating to about $20,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.