Man charged with threatening to kill partner released on bail

A 32-year-old Warrnambool man has been released on bail after being charged with twice threatening to kill his partner.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the alleged victim, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with a number of offences.
He successfully applied for bail, which was granted with strict conditions.
Police will allege the man and his partner argued at 1.15am on November 30 and officers were called.
It's alleged the verbal argument ramped up when the man threw and broke items, which prompted the woman to ring her partner's mother in an attempt to get her to calm him down.
The partner handed a telephone to the man who then twice said: "I'm going to end her f...ing life".
The man is also charged with driving away from the home before police arrived even though he does not have a driver's licence.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.