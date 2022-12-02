Man charged with Bojangles burglary remanded in custody

UPDATE, Friday, 11.15am:
A South Australian man charged with a break-in at the Warrnambool Bojangles pizza restaurant has been remanded in custody until Monday week.
Matthew Bukovskis, 37, of Mount Gambier, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a bail/remand hearing and did not apply for bail.
He was remanded in custody by magistrate Ann McGarvie until December 12 on charges of burglary, theft and breaching bail.
His custody management issues include that Mr Bicofskos is on prescription medication.
He agreed to the adjournment and is expected to appear in court again via a video link to Warrnambool court on the next date.
In the meantime it's expected that he will obtain legal advice.
Mr Bukovskis was already on bail before the alleged Bojangles burglary on charges of burglary and theft of firearms.
In March this year he was extradited to Victoria charged with stealing three guns after allegedly confronting residents during a burglary just inside the Victorian border at Strathdownie.
The majority of the Friday Warrnambool Magistrates Court list was adjourned, with most cases going off until December 22.
Regular Warrnambool magistrate Nunzio Larosa has tested positive to COVID and unable to appear in court.
Earlier: A 37-year-old South Australia man was arrested and charged on Thursday night with breaking into a Liebig Street business mid last month.
A police spokesman said the man was arrested at a Warrnambool address on Thursday night, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been charged with burglary, theft and breaching his bail.
He's already on bail charged with serious alleged offending.
Police will allege that in the early hours of November 14 the man forced entry to a Liebig Street business and stole cash.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.