Man arrested and charged with break-in at restaurant

A 37-year-old South Australia man was arrested and charged on Thursday night with breaking into a Liebig Street business mid last month.
A police spokesman said the man was arrested at a Warrnambool address on Thursday night, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been charged with burglary, theft and breaching his bail.
He's already on bail charged with serious alleged offending.
Police will allege that in the early hours of November 14 the man forced entry to a Liebig Street business and stole cash.
