The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 37-year-old South Australian man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 2 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested and charged with break-in at restaurant

A 37-year-old South Australia man was arrested and charged on Thursday night with breaking into a Liebig Street business mid last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.