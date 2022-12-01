We are all awaiting the weekend's weather in order to get out after a very quiet patch.
Despite this there still has been some decent captures taken.
The pick of the estuaries has been the Glenelg River.
The perch fishing down the bottom end has been excellent recently.
Anglers casting shallow running hard bodies, soft plastics and even top-water lures have been producing some cracker fish.
With all the fresh water in the system, it's only natural that the majority of these fish have been getting caught down the front of the system.
While you're at it chasing perch there is a good chance of getting connected with a few bream and the fish that drags most anglers to the Glenelg the mighty Mulloway.
Whilst the water is still discoloured that doesn't mean that Mulloway won't be in the system.
What you need to do is try fishing cut baits and smelly baits such as mullet strips, pilchards and any other flesh baits.
Use your fish finder to sound the river and keep an eye out for the thermocline which is the line where the salt and fresh water meet in the water column.
Salt water is always heavier than fresh so it will be on the bottom which is exactly what Mulloway and other species are looking for due to its high oxygen levels.
The top of Taylor's straight is always a hot spot this time and really throughout the year.
Being a deeper section of the river, you should find some salt water easy enough.
If bait fishing isn't your thing and you still want to fish lures then using a metal bladed lure in the deeper water will be your best chance, along with trolling deep diving minnows in the same areas.
Another system that thankfully is fishing well after a severe blue green algae outbreak is the Curdies River.
The perch have been firing right up and down the river which is a great sign of the survival of the system.
So maybe it wasn't as bad as some ill-informed people reported when the outbreak happened.
I would though suggest you don't take any fish from this system until authorities have given it the all clear to avoid getting sick.
The Hopkins River is still quite dirty and making it very hard for all those looking to get a fish or two.
The bottom section of the river is your best bet especially if you can time it around some high tidal movements.
When the weather permits there has been some great fishing being had off Port Fairy.
Both shark and snapper have been plentiful and this should only get better once the nicer weather begins.
The best part of this time of year is that you don't need to travel a long way offshore to get stuck into some great fishing.
The most popular area is less than 10km offshore and can produce some excellent fishing at times.
Squid, pilchards and the likes of mullet are all a great starting point.
King fish have begun to be caught over at Portland and is certainly a bucket list species for many anglers going into summer, me included.
Sluggos are back in stock after stock shortages so these will be the perfect trap for our kings this summer.
The beauty of these plastics is they can be trolled or cast at depending what you like to do.
Typically the guys that do very well on the kings troll them until they find the school and then cast them in amongst them.
Using squid under balloons and floats is also a great way of targeting these brutes of the ocean.
Either catching live squid or as simple as a squid strip can be all it takes to get connected.
The two lakes at Camperdown have been producing some quality fishing lately with Bullen Merri fishing very well for Chinook Salmon and Purrumbete fishing well for the redfin.
The algae at Bullen Merri is still a worry but seems to be getting better by the day thanks to the aerators.
These "chooks" as they are locally known have been in excellent condition and are getting quite big.
Warwick Hamer caught some solid fish earlier in the week with some of them weighing over two kilograms.
The redfin at Purrumbete have been thick and they are only going to get better with the warm weather.
Live minnow has been the standout option but getting them has been an issue especially with all the creeks still full with dirty water.
Live worms will also be a great option and shouldn't be hard to find in the wet paddocks or in your garden at home.
If you don't have a boat and want to get stuck into some great fishing then hit up Michael Evans of Victorian Inland Charters for your shot at a trophy type of catch.
Lake Hamilton has also been producing some solid redfin especially for Adam Linke who scored his new PB of 42 centimetres.
This was one of a number of fish that Adam caught in an insane session after school.
The Koroit and District Angling Club is holding a kids' come-and-try fishing day Sunday, December 10 at Jubilee Park on the Hopkins River.
The day will run from 10am-2pm with a free barbecue lunch at 12pm.
You can bring your own rod or the club will have loan rods on the day.
Prizes for the first and second heaviest fish for both boys and girls' under 16 age groups.
For more information please contact their Facebook page.
Well it's finally December as I write this and here's hoping we all have a great summer full of fishing and laughter.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
