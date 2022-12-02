Saddle up as the Warrnambool Rodeo returns to the showgrounds today.
Warrnambool Showgrounds Reserve committee of management secretary Jenni Strain said it hoped to beat last year's attendance of 4200 people.
Ms Strain said the changes made to this year's event focussed on attendee's feedback.
"That's why I'm opening the gates earlier and doing the first event at 6.30pm - last year it was at 5.30pm," she said.
"We've got twice as many food trucks as last year."
The gates open at 11am, with live music and entertainment from 2pm to 6.30pm.
A smoking ceremony will be at 6.15pm.
Events include junior and senior sections, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback and barrel races. A memorial open bull ride is held in honour of Cobden rider Sam Daly, who died in 2020.
There will also be a junior best little cowgirl and cowboy for children under eight.
Live music by Gabby Steel and Jesse Rudman will close the night from 10pm to 11.30pm.
