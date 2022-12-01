Latest animal cruelty data shows one south-west shire ranks eighth in the state for reports per capita.
A new map released by RSPCA this week revealed Corangamite Shire Council ranked in the top 10 local government areas in Victoria for the number of animal cruelty incidents reported.
It received a score of 252 per capita for the 21-22 financial year, ranking eighth out of 79 LGAs. That was derived from 64 reports received.
Warrnambool ranked 15th per capita with a score of 303. There were 117 reports, putting it in the top 50 per cent of the state for number of incidents (ranked 32 of 79).
The city saw the largest spike (21 per cent increase) in reports since the last financial year of all five south-west LGAs.
Moyne Shire ranked 13th per capita with a score of 300. A total of 58 reports were received.
Meanwhile, Glenelg Shire scored 420 per capita, ranking it just above Warrnambool at 31. There were 48 reports received.
Finally, the Southern Grampians Shire scored 474 per capita, which ranked it 38th in the state. There were 35 reports filed.
The inspectorate responded to 10,577 cruelty reports across the state with neglect the basis for almost half (46%).
In many cases they related to lack of food, water, shelter or veterinary care. They also included poor husbandry, lack of appropriate hygiene and insufficient grooming.
Anyone who suspects or is concerned about animal cruelty should report it to RSPCA Victoria by calling 9224 2222.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
