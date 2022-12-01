Explore which course fits your future Advertising Feature

Immerse yourself in Warrnambool's surroundings and explore where your studies can take you. Picture supplied.

The Change of Preference option is designed to help you weigh-up your study options after exams, and when those final scores are released, reorder, add or remove courses from your list.

It can certainly be a little daunting waiting to secure a place and working out exactly which course fits the career you are aiming towards.

Deakin University is world-renowned for its educational experience, and the Warrnambool campus provides the opportunity to have a global education at a university ranked in the top one per cent worldwide, on a local scale. Home to a close-knit community of ambitious students and staff, it is a campus with spirit and heart.



The range of courses available is extensive:

Bachelor of Commerce

Associate Degree of Education

Bachelor of Education (Primary)

Bachelor of Health Science

Bachelor of Marine Science

Bachelor of Nursing

Bachelor of Nursing/Midwifery

Bachelor of Nursing/Bachelor of Psychological Science

Bachelor of Psychological Science

Bachelor of Social Work - new in 2023

Graduates from the Warrnambool campus are highly regarded by employers. The average class size is smaller than our other campuses, and most other universities, meaning you will benefit from a more personal approach to your studies.

Whether you are studying environmental science, commerce, nursing, health sciences, psychological sciences, social work, or education - immerse yourself in Warrnambool's inspiring surroundings and explore where your studies could take you.

The globally-recognised research carried out at this campus supports the very environment it sits in, and beyond.

Our extensive range of services and resources are designed to cover every area of university life - study, work, and play. We have a range of services to help students and staff stay healthy and safe, including medical centres, multi-faith rooms, counselling services, disability support services, gym, and sporting facilities.

Deakin Residential Services Warrnambool has attractive accommodation facilities for those students that want to stay on campus.

As a Deakin student in Warrnambool, you can also take advantage of a range of scholarship opportunities through the generous support of the local community, the Federal Government and Deakin.

So, before you hit 'submit' on your Change of Preference list, check out Deakin Warrnambool.