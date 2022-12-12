CONSTRUCTION has begun on the new SES headquarters in Port Fairy.
The works are expected to be completed by mid-2023.
It will be co-located with the new CFA station at 116 Princes Highway.
Port Fairy SES unit controller Stephen McDowell said it was more than 10 years in the making.
"It's a huge relief. It's good to see something finally happening with all the hard work put in by many people," Mr McDowell said.
He said the service was "virtually" homeless for the past 18 months after its site at Sackville Street was deemed unfit to use.
"The SES have been leasing a shed in Port Fairy for the truck and we've been relying on Koroit CFA and the Toolong Fire Brigade to store other equipment and vehicles," Mr McDowell said.
"We're thankful of their ongoing support because without their assistance we would have been in a fair spot of bother."
He said training sessions and meetings were being held "wherever we could find a venue".
The tender was awarded to South Australian company Mossop Construction.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
