Warrnambool police conducted an interview after the man handed himself in

By Andrew Thomson
December 1 2022 - 12:54pm
Man interviewed about hotel crash incident

A 33-year-old Mortlake man has handed himself in to Warrnambool police after an incident at the Aspley hotel early Monday morning.

