Man interviewed about hotel crash incident

A 33-year-old Mortlake man has handed himself in to Warrnambool police after an incident at the Aspley hotel early Monday morning.
A Ford sedan crashed into the Border Inn in Wallace Street Apsley about 6am Monday.
The occupants of the car are understood to have fled from the vehicle after causing extensive damage to the hotel.
The Mortlake man handed himself in to the Warrnambool police station on Tuesday and was interviewed about his involvement in the Apsley incident.
Warrnambool officers interviewed the man on behalf of the Edenhope police who have retained the file in relation to the incident.
Apsley is about 10 kilometres north-west of Edenhope in the far west of Victoria.
Edenhope police will now assess the information contained in the interview and decide if charges will be laid.
Efforts made to contact Edenhope police station were unsuccessful.
It's understood the Mortlake man has family connections with Apsley district residents.
