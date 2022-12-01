The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hamilton upgrades airport to keep hopes for return passenger service alive

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton airport will be upgraded to ensure it can cater for larger passenger planes.

Hamilton airport's runway will be extended in a bid to avoid being downgraded, keeping the region's hopes alive for a possible return of passenger flights to Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.