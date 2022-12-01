Hamilton airport's runway will be extended in a bid to avoid being downgraded, keeping the region's hopes alive for a possible return of passenger flights to Melbourne.
Without the works, the size of the planes using the airport would have been restricted, Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson said.
"We would have been downgraded," Cr Robertson said.
The unsealed extension of the runway and extra lighting at a cost of $220,000 would cater for planes in emergencies such as when aircraft overshot the runway.
The upgraded runway would allow for the return of any air passenger service between Melbourne and the south-west.
"Keeping it upgraded makes it more attractive for passenger flights to come in," he said.
"You never know what's around the corner."
But Cr Robertson said the shire had been in talks with commercial aircraft operators but they were "not interested" in rebooting an air service.
He said the region needed more big businesses which might make an air service more financially viable for those looking for quick access to the south-west.
"If we're going to get it back, we need the demand to start," he said.
"If we've got that demand, air flights will come back.
"We've got a few things on the horizon."
But he said finding accommodation in Hamilton was "very scarce" with Airbnbs a "big problem" for any worker.
Warrnambool Airport advisory committee Stephen Lucas said the best chance of getting passenger flights back to Warrnambool was by undergoing a $10 million upgrade and turning it into a tourist route.
He said the return of regular passenger services like the region had in the past were less likely to return, especially with the addition of an extra train service to Melbourne.
Mr Lucas said the airport development plan's priority was to lengthen and strengthen the runway to allow longer aircraft to use the facility.
He said the entry of low cost carriers, such as Bonza, into the tourism market was changing air travel across the world.
Mr Lucas said Warrnambool's location near the Great Ocean Road made it a prime location for a tourist route similar to the daily Bendigo to Sydney flights and Melbourne to Busselton.
Cr Robertson said there was interest in the airport from aviation schools for flight training.
He said he was also keen to see more public transport between Warrnambool and Hamilton with just one bus between the cities each day not running at times to suit apprentices needing to get to TAFE in Warrnambool for training.
"We have two buses to Ballarat and one to Warrnambool. No plane, no train. That's it," he said.
"We're the worst serviced town in Victoria for the size of our population."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
