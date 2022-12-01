A new scholarship will make "a world of difference" to Warrnambool graduates aspiring to study medicine.
The fund was made possible with a $6.1 million donation - the largest in Deakin University's history - in memory of Damion Drapac, who was a medical graduate when he was tragically killed while riding his bike in 2019.
Deakin vice-chancellor professor Iain Martin said the gift would help to establish a new medical centre - and scholarship - helping the university to deliver on its commitment to equity and diversity in education.
"The centre will support socially inclusive medical education through an annual scholarship program and highly supportive education and development programs for potential students," Professor Martin said.
Warrnambool-born Taylah Cook is a third-year medical student and president of the Deakin Rural Health Club.
She said the funds would help the city's prospective pupils overcome obstacles getting into the course.
"Whether someone chooses to study medicine or not comes down to money sometimes and the factor of moving away from home to study," Ms Cook said.
"Something like the scholarship can give that extra encouragement and push to go that way. I took a gap year off year 12 purely to work full time so I could go to university, pay for books, accommodation and a laptop.
"This extra bit of financial support can really make a world of difference and encourage students to take that extra step to go and study."
She said becoming a doctor wasn't a visible career option when she was in high school.
"Growing up in a regional town, there are more hurdles to getting into medicine," she said.
"Coming from a small school, they do the best they can, but sometimes there are more opportunities available through our more metro colleagues.
"I didn't see medicine as an option throughout high school - unless you put yourself out there and go investigating all these different career options, you don't really know about it.
"I definitely didn't know you'd be able to come back home for placement until later in my degree."
She said she found a passion for medicine by chance.
"I originally went and studied forensic science at Waurn Ponds and found I liked the medical aspect of it," Ms Cook said.
"I had a colleague convince me to give medicine a go and apply for it, I happened to get in and I think it's been the best decision I ever made.
"It's the whole wanting to help people thing."
Ms Cook said she hoped to specialise in orthopaedic surgery or emergency medicine and work in the region when she graduated.
