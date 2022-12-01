International Day of People with Disability ambassadors champion inclusion Advertising Feature

Chloe Hayden plays a lead role in the remake of TV series Heartbreak High, and is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a series. Picture supplied

To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.

"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.

Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.

Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.

As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.

Uncle Wilfred Prince founded the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland. Picture supplied

Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.

"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.

"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."

IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.