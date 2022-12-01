A new deck, built in memory of selfless volunteers Ross and Andrew Powell, has been officially opened at the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club.
The father and son pair tragically drowned while performing a rescue at Sherbrook Beach near Port Campbell in April 2019.
Club president Scott McKenzie opened the deck on Saturday night and said guests included people who supported the club and the families and Port Campbell community members.
He said emergency services representatives, Life Saving Victoria staff, Warrnambool and Port Fairy surf club representatives also attended the opening.
Mr McKenzie said the deck, which overlooked Port Campbell bay, was a fantastic improvement to the clubhouse.
"It is a fitting tribute, where people of this generation, and the next, and the next, can reflect on the ultimate sacrifice that Po and Andy made on that terrible day in 2019," Mr McKenzie said.
A plaque on the deck tells of the pair's sacrifice.
"The deck upon which you now stand was built in memory of father and son, Ross and Andrew Powell, whose lives were lost at sea on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, while performing a rescue at Sherbrook Beach (six kilometres of Port Campbell)," the plaque reads.
"Ross and Andrew were highly experienced and respected volunteer members of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club. As you view our beautiful bay, please consider their personal sacrifice, the devastating loss to their family, friends and community, and the ever-present danger of the ocean."
Mr McKenzie said the design and construction oversight was handled in-house and the new addition was a real credit to the house committee.
He said there had been a few soft openings of the deck, including an appearance on ABC television program Backroads earlier this year.
In June 2021 The Standard reported the Victorian government would provide $440,000 for the memorial deck and was working with Val Powell, Ross' wife and Andy's mum, to find a tribute to the pair.
At the time, Ms Powell said the designs had "exceeded all expectations" and she hoped the whole community would enjoy the tribute.
"Ross and Andrew would be humbled by all of the attention, however it is a fitting extension to the club that the family appreciates," Mrs Powell told The Standard at the time.
This week, daughter and sister Natalie Powell said the family was incredibly grateful to former Police and Emergency Services minister Lisa Neville, Parks Victoria, the PCSLSC and those involved for their efforts to build this magnificent deck to remember Ross and Andy.
"As a club and as a community, we have all felt the immense grief of losing these two great men," Ms Powell said.
"It is wonderful to now have this space to be able to remember them and celebrate their lives and contribution to the club and the community, which is what they would want us to be doing."
