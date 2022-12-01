South Australian coach Paul Young believes this year's Warrnambool and Terang Gifts will be tough to win with their deep and quality-laden fields.
Young, who has coached previous Warrnambool and Terang Gift winners, will bring a smaller group to the south-west than previous years, with some of his stable competing at the Mount Gambier Gift last week.
"They are seriously class for this time of year," Young said of the fields. "We get a few but we don't get the depth and quality down the back-markers where there is so many behind the novice line. To have 14 women behind the novice mark (out of 38 entries), that's very rare for a race of this calibre."
Previous Warrnambool Gift finalists Jesse Cordoma and Corey Baker look to be Young's best chances in the men's 120m Gift.
Baker, who previously won the 70m at Warrnambool, is in strong form after winning the 120m Marion Gift in October. Cordoma, who placed third at Marion before injuring his hamstring a week later at Burnside, is back for his first meeting. Cordoma has won the 70m at Terang twice.
One smokey according to Young is New South Welshman Brad Hunt, a beach sprinter.
"Someone sent me a message and said 'look out for Brad Hunt'," Young said. "He's a bit of a smokey, an unknown. I've got no results on him, can't find anything, trains with Brett Robinson."
Other men's Gift competitors Young is keeping an eye on are New South Welshman Michael Hanna, a former 70-metre winner at Stawell, who has a tight mark off 2.5m as well as Nick Antonino, Tom Griffin and Michael Romero, the son of former AFL player Jose Romero.
"(Hanna's) obviously coming down with the intention of trying to hopefully win a Gift and get a bonus for Stawell," he said.
"You win one of these races this weekend you're guaranteed, say you win off six, you've now got six and three quarters guaranteed for the Stawell Gift.
"Nick ran very well at Stawell this year, had one of the fastest times in the semis. Tom, Stawell Gift finalist. He won the St Albans Gift earlier this year so he'll go pretty well off eight metres I suspect.
"(Romero) won the 70m at Essendon nearly two weeks ago so he's in really good form. He'd be one of the favourites."
This year's Warrnambool Gift will run at Reid Oval with Young expecting the track to provide a "much truer race" than previous venue Friendly Societies' Park.
He said the issue with the former venue was it was downhill, with an even track expected to give more back-markers the chance to feature.
"We're really looking forward to getting over there and having a run on it," he said.
