After being inured in a car accident 30 years ago, award-winning Warrnambool crossing supervisor Colin Bristol knows how important it is to get children safely to school each day.
Mr Bristol - who has been helping children cross the city's busiest roads for 13 years - has been named the region's best at the biennial awards run by School Crossings Victoria.
Stationed on the busy Raglan Parade intersection near Bell and Derby streets, he has had some near misses over the years.
"I threw the stop sign to one side and I had to dive, it was that close," he said.
"The ones that do go through aren't concentrating - they're probably having a cup of coffee, putting the make-up on.
"They're a minority."
Despite that, he keeps turning up morning and afternoon to the job he loves.
"It's a great lifestyle. I love it. I wouldn't do anything else," he said.
"It's a perfect job for me. Anybody with a bit of a mobility disability, it can be a good career path to take."
Mr Bristol helps both primary and secondary schoolchildren cross the four lanes of traffic.
"It's a big responsibility, especially with little primary kids coming across," he said.
"You are watching them all the time.
"You do get to know the kids over the years. You get to know them that well that they come and stop you in the street after school.
"Some kids even remember you when they've finished year 12 or off at uni.
"The people in cars you get to know too."
Mr Bristol was in his late 30s when in 1994 his car was rear-ended in an accident.
"I ended up with spinal damage and it just took a long time to self repair," he said.
But being injured in an accident which left him unable to work full-time has made Mr Bristol even more protective of the children he is supervising.
"And now having grandchildren it has made things very important. Hopefully I'll be around to see my grandkids go across the crossing," he said.
The award recognises Mr Bristol's "professional demeanour, welcoming, caring and supportive encouragement to all users of the school crossing".
Two other Warrnambool crossing supervisors were nominated for the awards - Helen Ferrier and Trevor Dowie.
The city council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider congratulated the three nominees.
"Our crossing supervisors would be well known to many parents and it's really comforting to have a familiar face and to know that our supervisors are totally dedicated to their roles," he said.
Warrnambool council supervises 32 school crossings and employs 42 supervisors.
