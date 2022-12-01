The Standard
Warrnambool crossing supervisor wins award for keeping children safe

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:00am
Crossing supervisor Colin Bristol has received an award for his work helping keep children safe. Picture by Anthony Brady

After being inured in a car accident 30 years ago, award-winning Warrnambool crossing supervisor Colin Bristol knows how important it is to get children safely to school each day.

