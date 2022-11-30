Bias on bowls: Inaugural Presidents Cup run and won

The first rounds of the Western District Playing Area fours were played out on Sunday with the women competing at Mortlake and the men at Terang.
Disappointingly there were only teams teams originally entered in the women's event and due to unforeseen illness, only five were left to compete.
The grand final will be played at Mortlake on Sunday between the Warrnambool team of S. Crimmin, M.Dalton, L Moloney and R. Savery against a City team of P. Burleigh, M. Cooknell, J. Dosser and K. Lloyd.
In the men's event there were a total of 11 teams entered and the semi-finals will be at Terang on Sunday.
The four teams remaining are a combined team of G. Draffen, A Finch, P. Rowe and D. Wells versus a Terang team of J. Fowler,D. Morrison, T. Rees and P. Thomson and a City team of N. Crisp, T. Bolden, P. Kampman and G.Madden vs a Port Fairy team of S. Cullinane, C. Fleming, S. Gibb and I. Grayson.
Entries for the Division men's and women's singles championships first rounds to be played on Sunday, December 11, with the men at Port Fairy and the women's at Koroit, close this afternoon at 1pm at each Club.
Western Region bowls past presidents association Christmas lunch and president's cup day was held at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Monday.
The winners were Tony Willsdon of Warrnambool and George Wiggins of Timboon.
A total of 32 District bowlers competed in what is to be an annual event open to all district bowlers.
Port Fairy's Big Bowls Bash has been successful and enjoyed by good numbers of players.
On Sunday it will hold its presidents and charity day and will conduct its women's invitation day on Wednesday, December 7.
Entries for this event can be advised to the club personally or emailed its secretary.
History was made in the clubs men's and women's singles championship with a husband and wife duo of Steve and Pam Gibb taking out the titles respectively.
City Memorial Bowls Club is currently staging both its men's and women's pairs club championships - the first rounds of the men's started on Wednesday evening with 21 teams competing and the championship will be progressed on Wednesday.
The women's championship has 12 teams entered with the first rounds starting on Friday afternoon and completed on the following Friday, December 9.
The Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Association held a very well attended Christmas lunch and Bowls Day at Warrnambool Bowls Club with 16 teams of pairs competing for the Inaugural Presidents Cup.
The winners were Tony Willsdon (Warrnambool) and George Wiggans (Timboon) with Jack Smits (Port Fairy) and Joan Rea (Warrnambool) as the runners-up.
This year's division one is shaping as one of the most even for many years, with results very difficult to predict from week to week and every game crucial in the march towards a final four position.
Second-placed Warrnambool Gold travels to Dunkeld which is coming off a good away win against Timboon. Third-placed Mortlake hosts an improving Koroit in a danger game, while Warrnambool Blue hosts Timboon in a contest between two teams with a three-win and three-loss records.
Top side City Red, City Gold (fifth) and Port Fairy (sixth) will be looking to avoid upsets against Dennington, Terang and Lawn Tennis respectively.
Division two is also very even at this stage, although this week's matches where fourth side Warrnambool Green plays Koroit (seventh) and Mortlake (fifth) meet Timboon (sixth) will have an impact on those challenging for finals.
Last week's top rinks saw two teams record 28-shot victories. While the division three Koroit Green rink of John Richardso, Maureen Gavin, Doreen Bowron and Ben Gardiner's big win was not enough to secure overall victory, the Dennington Titan rink of Shaun Membery, John Miller, John Hovard and Mitch Cutter-Rabl's contribution secured victory in their division four clash against Warrnambool Yellow.
In division one, the top-two teams on the ladder being City Diamonds and Koroit Orange retain their positions respectively, despite City Emeralds losing to Timboon Maroon and Koroit Orange losing to Terang Blue which remains in sixth position.
Timboon Maroon now moves up to third spot from fourth. Port Gold drops down from third to fifth spot having been defeated by City Sapphires who move up one rung on the ladder from eighth to seventh.
Lawn Green moves up one level from fifth to four, having defeated Warrnambool Gold which now resides at the bottom of the ladder.
In division two, the City Rubies remain on top having defeated Warrnambool Blue, which now swaps places second to third with Koroit Purple which defeated previously fourth-placed Port Green which now drops down a rung to fifth spot.
Timboon Gold moves into fourth position having defeated Dennington Dolphins who now drop down from fifth to seventh spot.
City Pearls move up from seventh to sixth, having defeated Mortlake Purple which has been relegated from eighth to 10th.
Terang Red moves from the bottom to eighth position, having defeated Lawn Blue which remains in ninth spot.
In division three, the top-two teams of City Emeralds and City Zircon swap places of first and second respectively with the latter defeating their club counterparts. Lawn Red has moved into third position from sixth.
