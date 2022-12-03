PERSEVERANCE is paying off for an event organiser who is getting his summer music festival off the ground after years of trying to host it.
Under the business name Puffy Presents, Harry Keegan is hosting a ' 90s and early 2000s marquee party at Kirkstall Hotel in January.
He will also host several events in a laneway in Portland in the summer of 2022/23.
"I've been planning the event since 2019," Mr Keegan said.
"Now it's actually coming to fruition in Portland."
Mr Keegan said an aspect of the event would be the promotion of mental health.
"My friend is doing mental health awareness events and stuff about post traumatic stress disorder," he said.
"There will be mental health talks to get the fire going to encourage people to open up with conversations.
"I run a firewood business so I'll be offering free firewood at the end of the event which is about giving back."
Mr Keegan said there would also be courtesy buses to Kirkstall from Warrnambool and Koroit.
The event organiser planned to run an event in Warrnambool a year-and-a-half ago.
"I put my bricks business on hold to focus on it for the six months prior which included buying tables and wristbands," Mr Keegan said.
He said things happened for a reason.
"I could have given up then but I kept persevering and persisting," Mr Keegan said.
"If you want something, you have to keep on persevering.
"I want to get Puffy Presents off the ground."
Mr Keegan hopes to host an event in Warrnambool in the future.
Puffy Presents and GTFG's 90s and early 2000s party will run at Kirkstall Hotel under the marquee on January 7 from 4pm to 11.30pm with live music by Pyper and Dylan, John Brereton and DJ Farmer.
Entry to the event is to be paid at the door.
It is one of a number of new music festivals to hit the south-west in the summer of 2022/23.
