Former Warrnambool man's time in Vietnam inspires tale of two 'enemies'

Imagine 'waiting for the axe to fall' for a whole year?
In a way, this is what a former Warrnambool man was forced to do when he was conscripted to fight in Vietnam at age 20 in 1969.
Rob deKok was working at the Nestles factory in Dennington when the marble for his birthday - February 3 - was plucked out of the national lottery - the "prize" being conscription - not money.
But his national service intake was delayed for a year, which meant that by the time Mr deKok was sent for training, he was in an emaciated state due to undiagnosed anxiety.
"The papers were full of reports of what was happening in Vietnam" Mr deKok said.
"It was on TV every night.
"I had no appetite, couldn't sleep. I was borderline anorexic.
"To be honest they could have failed me for the medical but by that time, I felt like I had to go," Mr deKok said.
Within a year he was grappling with the weight of serving his country and what he saw as the senseless loss of life on both sides.
The latter haunted him for decades after returning home to Australia.
That and the often glorification of war, the perception that soldiers were 'tough and gruff' men doing what needed to be done.
Mr deKok, 73, battled the idea that his actions had been pointless and the fact he may have played some part in calling time on someone else's life - someone in their own land fighting their own people.
A meeting many years later with a university lecturer, who had fled Vietnam as a boatperson, gave Mr deKok some newfound perspective.
He saw in her - that the battle against the Viet Cong was - through her eyes - one that was worth fighting.
This revelation and his feeling of displacement when he returned home from war helped him bring balance to his fiction novel The Clearing.
"It's for the silent vets," Mr deKok said.
Over the years he has read his fair share of great books about the Vietnam war, about what happened in his platoon, when and where.
These accounts inspired him to write a fictional book that gave an insight into what it was like for soldiers abroad and when they returned home.
In The Clearing Tim is a soldier who doesn't tread the well-trodden path of many returned soldiers.
He was "the bloke who didn't have the Vietnam Vet and Proud stickers on his car, the bloke who resented everything that happened, his mates dying," Mr deKok said.
Tim struggles to adapt to life after the war.
"He knows it well - the steel bar that grew between his shoulders, an ancient, cast-iron fixture cemented into that once-liquid gap courtesy of the 13 months he had spent in a body permanently primed for action in a land far away," he writes in The Clearing.
The book is a poignant masterpiece that connects two narratives - that of Tim, an Australian conscript and Kai, a Viet Cong soldier.
"The only way I could really process what I went through was to approach it by simplifying it to two people facing each other as the enemy," Mr deKok said.
Tim is a fictional character, but there are parts of the story that mirror Mr deKok's own experience - completely forgetting his 22nd birthday when he returned home because he was so "f***** up" and wondering what might have become of the Vietnamese whose lives were cut short at the hands of Australian soldiers.
Mr deKok has been working on the book for 20 years on and off.
He admitted it had been a both traumatic and cathartic experience.
In it are glimpses of the terror soldiers faced as they ran towards the enemy, towards an unknown fate.
"You are lost.Your radio is dead, and something in your sweat-laced pack is leaking slow, brown liquid down the side of your left arm," Mr deKok writes.
He also writes about Tim's internal struggle of shooting an enemy soldier, of how basic training does what it was intended to do - it takes over, it kicks in.
"Come on, private. You've done it before. And you feel like you've done it before.
"The stupid run with that stupid bayonet.
"The yelling worked. It blinded your eyes and your mind. They made you run.
"Don't think. What are you doing thinking? Stop thinking.
"He's put the Claymore in his bag.
"It will wipe you both over this wide green land. He's a footy field away.
"Friendly Societies' Park. You're at the away end and he's home.
"Full back, full forward. South v North.
"Time to waste him, mate. You squeeze the trigger."
Later in the book, Tim finds a diary under the body of a Viet Cong soldier.
"In decades still to come you will celebrate this day as your second birthday, be found outside maybe, sitting quietly smoking, ignoring both laughter and tears, M.I.A. for a while," he writes.
"Your friends and lovers will take a lifetime to work out what these silences mean to you, what to do about them - nothing.
"But this September day you touch a fellow human, shell to shell.
"With both hands, being careful not to break him, you turn his black carapace over and find the cloth bundle that lies inside him.
"It's a book. You pick it up, and instantly know that you will carry that blackened body with you for the rest of your life."
In years to come, it will give Tim an insight into the man's life - the background of his 'enemy'.
Over the years, Mr deKok came to realise that despite what he was forced to witness and perform, he wouldn't be where he was today had he not been conscripted and served in the war.
After returning home, he decided to move to Adelaide to "do better".
He trained to be a teacher and eventually became a university lecturer in non-fiction and professional writing.
Mr deKok has released a book of poetry - Creosote - and received an Arts SA grant to write The Clearing.
His film Damn Right I'm A Cowboy has screened at the Adelaide International Film Festival on ABC TV and at the Berlin DownUnder Film Festival.
In 1996, Mr deKok's feature-length screenplay The Idea Of Paris was awarded best new Australian screenplay by the Australian Film Commission.
He has also written a screenplay about Warrnambool and directed productions for the Adelaide Fringe, the most recent being The Love Life Of The Ordinary in 2014.
Mr deKok, who lives in Adelaide, regularly visits Warrnambool - where his siblings Theo and Frank deKok, Mieke van Zelst and Trudy Baker live.
He's planning to launch The Clearing at Warrnambool's new library on May 25 in 2023.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
