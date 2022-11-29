Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing interstate man who may be heading to the Great Ocean Road.
Sol Han, aged 36, was reported missing by family members to the Queensland police.
Police investigations have established that he may have been at Bondi Beach about 8pm on Monday this week.
Further inquiries are being made by officers from New South Wales Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command to help locate him.
Sol is described as Asian appearance, 170cm tall, thin build and brown hair.
It is believed that he maybe wearing a black baseball cap with white logo on front, dark blue t-shirt, dark colour shorts and blue shoes.
Sol is known to be driving a white coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Queensland vehicle registration 904 ZJA and maybe heading to Victoria.
There are serious concerns for Sol's welfare.
Anyone with information about Sol's whereabouts is urged to contact Bondi police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
