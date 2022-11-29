The Standard
Anyone with information about the missing interstate man is requested to contact Crime Stoppers

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 30 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:53am
Sol Han, aged 36, was reported missing by family members to the Queensland police.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing interstate man who may be heading to the Great Ocean Road.

