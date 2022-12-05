The Standard
Black bream caught at Glenelg River found to be tagged by Deakin researchers a decade ago

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
South Australia recreational fisherman Patrick Byrne with the black bream he caught in the Glenelg River, which was tagged by researched 10 years ago.

A 30-year-old fish snagged in the Glenelg River was tagged by Warrnambool researchers nearly 10 years to the day.

