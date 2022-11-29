The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cattle fall back significantly at SWVLX Warrnambool, but local interest in cattle is strong

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:12am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The November store sale at Warrnambool was proof that unseasonal weather is beginning to bite prices significantly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.