The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Colac unit extensively damaged in fire

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 6 2022 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman resident charged with $300,000 arson

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.23pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.