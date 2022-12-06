Woman resident charged with $300,000 arson

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.23pm:
A 41-year-old Colac woman has been charged with torching her own housing unit, causing damage estimated at more than $300,000.
She presented at the Colac police station on Tuesday morning and was interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on December 12.
The woman was charged with criminal damage by fire (arson) relating to the housing unit and the damage has been estimated at more than $300,000.
Police will allege the woman was under the influence at the time the fire started and she made full admissions during her interview with detectives to her involvement in starting the fire.
On Wednesday last week at 2.45pm:
Police are seeking to speak to a 41-year-old Colac woman after a fire in a housing unit on Tuesday night.
A spokesman said police investigators expected that an arrest was imminent.
It's understood that there were multiple ignition points which led to an extensive fire causing damage valued at tens of thousands of dollars.
Earlier: Police are currently viewing the cause of a housing unit fire in Colac on Tuesday night as suspicious.
A police spokesman requested that anyone with information about the blaze to immediately contact the Colac police station on 5232 8200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Emergency services were alerted about 8.30pm after reports of a fire at the James Street unit.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said a Colac police divisional van had been at the fire scene on Wednesday morning waiting for a Country Fire Authority investigator to arrive.
He said it was understood the seat of the fire appeared to be in the kitchen area of the unit, although there was also damage to the living room.
"The damage appears quite extensive," he said. "The premises are believed to be unoccupied at the time.
"I would expect that the damage will be counted in the tens of thousands of dollars. It is quite extensive."
