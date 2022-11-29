The deteriorating timber bridge on Digneys Bridge Road, Timboon will be rebuilt early next year.
Corangamite Shire Council has received $560,000 from the federal government's Bridges Renewal Program to rebuild the crumbling structure.
The council will itself contribute $140,000 to the works, which are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.
Manager of assets and planning John Kelly said the existing structure had deteriorating wooden decking and foundations and had reached its end of life.
"An upgraded, concrete bridge will be more durable and safer for those travelling over it including heavy vehicles such as milk tankers," he said.
During recent floods, the bridge had been closed to traffic due to rising river levels.
As part of the upgrade the bridge level will be raised in order to reduce the impact of future rain events.
