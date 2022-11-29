A vehicle crashed into the brick fence of a residential home in Koroit on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on High Street just before 1pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were on the scene assisting with the extrication of a woman who appeared to have a lower body injury.
Koroit police Senior Constable Brett Thornton said a 78-year-old woman was reversing her car when she collided with the wall.
Senior Constable said the road was closed for one-and-a-half hours while emergency services worked together to free the woman.
He said the woman was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle also grazed a tree at the front of the property.
A CFA spokeswoman said it worked together with the SES to extricate the woman from the vehicle.
"The patient was extricated from the vehicle just after 2.30pm," the spokeswoman said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
