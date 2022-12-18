The Standard
Chiropractor Charlie Bradshaw is working out of Warrnambool Physiotherapy Centre

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 10:45am
Warrnambool physiotherapist Toby Pettigrew and chiropractor Charlie Bradshaw are working under the one roof, creating a holistic wellness centre in Fairy Street. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool chiropractor is practising under the same roof as physiotherapists in what could be a city first.

