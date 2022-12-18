A Warrnambool chiropractor is practising under the same roof as physiotherapists in what could be a city first.
Charlie Bradshaw is working out of Warrnambool Physiotherapy Centre, creating a holistic wellness precinct in Fairy Street.
The chiropractor and former South Warrnambool and Camperdown footballer said the two professions were commonly seen working together in major cities and Warrnambool was "finally catching up".
He said previously there was a perceived rivalry between the two due to different philosophies and training "a couple of decades ago".
"They're getting more and more similar and it's not uncommon for chiros to work with physios," Mr Bradshaw said.
Both chiropractors and physiotherapists treat joints and musculoskeletal problems to increase movement and decrease pain.
Mr Bradshaw said it was great to be working under the one roof with staff able to bounce off each other and hand-ball clients if necessary.
"Healthcare is struggling in general to keep workers and wait lists are through the roof for everything so we need to do whatever it takes to decrease the burden on patients," he said.
Warrnambool Physiotherapy Centre principal physio Toby Pettigrew said the pair met through "small town" connections, including mutual friends at South Warrnambool Football Netball Club and Mr Bradshaw's younger brother Henry being a former patient.
"Charlie ticks all the boxes," he said.
"He's a good person with a good brain, he's motivated and certainly has an interest in exercise and passion for helping people. He certainly fits the ethos of our group of clinicians."
Mr Pettigrew said while historically the two professions might not have worked together, the world was changing.
"If you look at acute neck and back pain, the evidence suggests whether it's chiro, osteo(pathy), physio, or massage - there's not a great deal of difference in that early stage of management," he said.
"It's about employing a holistic approach to what people need and want. Certain professions are quite good at treating some conditions better than others. The biggest thing in healthcare is communication and education."
Alongside Mr Bradshaw, Warrnambool Physiotherapy Centre employs four physios, a masseur, and a team of podiatrists although they will be departing at the end of the year.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
