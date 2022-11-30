ORIGINAL red Wiggle Murray Cook is playing a DJ set in Warrnambool on Saturday.
Cook will be hitting the DJ decks at the Seanchai Irish Pub's Level One from 1am to 2am.
"I do a full on one-hour set, dancing along and kneeling down and taking selfies," Cook told The Standard.
"I'm a little older than the audience but my favourites are on the list - we play Le Freak by Chic and AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long, The Wiggles songs and more modern stuff.
"I'm enjoying doing the modern stuff because it's opening me up to more music."
Cook said he was approached earlier in the year to do a DJ set.
"At first I was there while another DJ played the music then I started learning to do it myself," he said.
"I worked with a younger DJ to put it together. He did a few different mash-ups and put a few of The Wiggles things amongst it - the audience responds to that."
Cook is juggling DJing with touring with The OG Wiggles (Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field and Greg Page) and his band The Soul Movers who are working on a new album.
"I'm very busy but it's kinda funny because when I stopped performing regularly with The Wiggles it was reported that the band was retiring," he said. "It's a great way to keep in touch with the audience."
Cook said it has been great to perform the DJ sets to people who grew up watching The Wiggles.
"For them it was a big part of their childhood," he said
"It's lovely to hear something you did and love doing yourself had such an impact on people - that's what got those people into music in the first place and I really love that."
While Cook left The Wiggles 10 year ago, the original line up have had a resurgence becoming popular among adult fans after its cover of Tame Impala's Elephant won Triple J's Hottest 100 in January this year.
"People just wanted something fun after we'd been through COVID-19 lockdowns," he said.
"Off the back of that we had The OG tour which was successful and great fun and won a few APRA and ARIA Awards so it's been a pretty great year.
"Last year was our 30th but their wasn't much opportunity to perform so this has been our proxy 30th year."
The Wiggles' ReWiggled won best children's album at the ARIA Awards last week, while the band also took out best Australian live act for The OG Wiggles Reunion (original line up)/Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour (current line up).
Cook played the guitar in the late 1980s with several bands but when his music career didn't work out he returned to college to study early childhood education at Macquarie University.
That's where he met his fellow The Wiggles members with the group forming in 1991.
Tickets are available here.
