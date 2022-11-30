The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The original red Wiggles member Murray Cook is DJing in Warrnambool on December 3

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Original red The Wiggles member Murray Cook is bringing his DJ skills to Seanchai Irish Pub's Level One for a one-hour set on December 3.

ORIGINAL red Wiggle Murray Cook is playing a DJ set in Warrnambool on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.