Three drink drivers in 25 hours prompts police to plead for planning

Three drink drivers in about 24 hours, one at more than four times the legal limit, has Port Fairy police pleading for motorists to plan ahead.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Jason Barker said two vehicles were seized and would be impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1200.
"Over the weekend Port Fairy police members processed three motorists for drink driving offences," he said.
"On Friday a 48-year-old from the Surf Coast near Torquay was intercepted in Koroit at about 9pm almost double the legal limit - .092.
"A penalty notice was issued and he'll be off the road for 12 months.
"A couple of hours later, just past midnight on Saturday morning, police intercepted a vehicle in Yambuk.
"A 25-year-old man from Codrington was positive for alcohol. He soon after recorded an evidentiary reading of .204, more than four times the legal limit."
Sergeant Barker said the man's vehicle was impounded and he would be summoned to appear in a magistrates court on a date to be scheduled.
"Then on Saturday night at 10pm police intercepted a 36-year-old Warrnambool man in Killarney," he said.
"The driver was positive for alcohol and returned an evidentiary reading of .107. He was also charged with possessing a drug of dependence.
"His vehicle was impounded and he will be summoned to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date."
Sergeant Barker said the three intercepts in just over 24 hours indicated there were still plenty of drivers willing to take the risk of drinking and driving.
"We're requesting drivers plan their trips and don't drink and drive.
"Police are out on patrol 24 hours a day 365 days of the year. You will be intercepted, tested for alcohol and/or drugs and if positive will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"Think about your life without having a driver's licence - which is a privilege not a right," he said.
