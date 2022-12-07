The lush pastures of Timboon produce some of the region's finest products and the tall forests are the perfect playground for active adventures.
Spend the weekend trying the locally-made whisky, organic cheese, farm fresh fudge, mouth-watering ice cream, hand crafted chocolates and some of the most luscious strawberries you will ever taste!
Then ride off on the historic Timboon to Camperdown Rail Trail before escaping for a night of luxury among native bushland.
Friday, 4pm: Milking and cheese tasting at Apostle Whey Cheese
Those who get away early for the weekend can watch the magic happen at this sustainable, award-winning dairy farm.
At 4pm every day the specially-bred herd of Aussie Red Jersey cows make their leisurely stroll up through their home of 367 acres of rolling green pastures to the milking sheds.
Then, see for yourself how this paddock to plate farm works.
6pm: Modesc Timboon - your modern escape among the trees
This two-bedroom, beautifully designed luxury home resides in the heart of Timboon.
Something you'll soon forget when you're sitting on the private deck surrounded by native bushland and abundant birdlife.
Saturday 9am: Breakfast at Fat Cow Food Co. Cafe
Wake up to the best breakfast in town. Wholesome, fresh country cooking served by the friendliest of staff is what makes this café a favourite with locals and tourists alike.
10am: Ride the Timboon to Camperdown Rail Trail
Discover the tall forests, historic bridges, grasslands and magnificent lakes as you ride the picturesque 34km rail trail between Timboon, Cobden to Camperdown.
Lunch: Enjoy a packed lunch at Timboon Trestle Bridge
Riders who choose the Ride With Us 'Gourmet Rail Trail Ride' are sent packing with a souvenir backpack and gourmet, local-made feast of bakery fresh rolls and wraps, fruit salad, delicious slices and bottled water.
2.30pm: Timboon Fine Ice Cream
Sample 24 flavours of farm fresh all-natural ice cream!
Evening: Sunset picnic at Loch Ard Gorge
Take dinner to-go from The Corner Store and enjoy one of the most breathtaking beaches on the Great Ocean Road.
Sunday, 10am: Pick your own berries at Berry World or browse the specialty stores
Summer will see that the local berry farms are ripe for the picking (November - April).
12pm: Tasting and share plates at Timboon Railway Shed Distillery
The town's railway shed has been converted into a vibrant, award-winning whisky distillery and café.
3pm: 12 Apostles Food Artisans Trail
Timboon may be the gourmet hub of the 12 Apostles region, but there's plenty more local food artisans, wine makers and farm gates to discover in the area.
Timboon P12 pupils are finishing off their school year with a win, after "Milky Way" the life-size fibreglass cow took out best design in Dairy Australia's Picasso Cow competition.
Students are also busy finishing off some big projects, and taking part in extra activities, such as a visit and talk from local lifesavers.
Our 3/4 students' Paddock to Plate unit has concluded with the production of our beautiful bovine, Milky Way.
Dairy Australia's Picasso Cow competition encourages students to record their understanding of all things dairy on a life-size fibreglass cow decorated to depict either farm to plate or health and nutrition.
To compliment her two existing herd mates, the students chose the farm to plate option, focussing on the technology and innovation they discovered during their classroom investigations and excursions.
A learning journal and powerpoint was supplied as our competition entry to demonstrate all the learning that took place over the term.
"The 3/4s have been painting a cow this year that has machinery on it. We have had so much fun painting the cow, its name is Milky Way. All the 3/4s have voted on the name and combined the designs together. The 3/4s have been painting the cow since the start of the term! It has been a great experience!" - Lizzie & Ethan
As we head towards the school holidays and, hopefully, some beach weather, we once again approached Scott McKenzie from the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club (PCSLSC) to help raise awareness of surf and water conditions and to provide key water safety messages for our junior students.
Scott, Sean Lenehan, Guy Faber, Alysa Hibburt and Delys Jones from PCSLSC generously gave their time to provide targeted, age appropriate safety messages to our junior students.
Our guests described their roles at PCSLSC and the opportunities to train and compete in Club events across Australia with their surf boat teams.
Scott outlined basic water/beach safety, swimming between the flags, identifying rips and the Life Saving Victoria Nipper Program.
Sean introduced modern life saving procedures using drones and students could see the flags, IRBs and surfboats used for training and competition exercises.
The Club members demonstrated how to perform CPR and students were given the opportunity to practice CPR on the Club's mannikins.
Our guests encouraged students and their families to enjoy our waterways, but to be safe over summer, with the main messages from the session being - Don't underestimate the water, Swim between the flags, Don't swim alone, and Call for help if necessary!