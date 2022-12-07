Discover Timboon's tasty delights and adventures on offer Advertising Feature

Discover the tall forests, historic bridges, grasslands and magnificent lakes as you ride the picturesque rail trail between Timboon, Cobden to Camperdown. Picture visitgreatoceanroad.

The lush pastures of Timboon produce some of the region's finest products and the tall forests are the perfect playground for active adventures.



Spend the weekend trying the locally-made whisky, organic cheese, farm fresh fudge, mouth-watering ice cream, hand crafted chocolates and some of the most luscious strawberries you will ever taste!



Then ride off on the historic Timboon to Camperdown Rail Trail before escaping for a night of luxury among native bushland.

Friday, 4pm: Milking and cheese tasting at Apostle Whey Cheese

Those who get away early for the weekend can watch the magic happen at this sustainable, award-winning dairy farm.



At 4pm every day the specially-bred herd of Aussie Red Jersey cows make their leisurely stroll up through their home of 367 acres of rolling green pastures to the milking sheds.



Then, see for yourself how this paddock to plate farm works.



6pm: Modesc Timboon - your modern escape among the trees

This two-bedroom, beautifully designed luxury home resides in the heart of Timboon.



Something you'll soon forget when you're sitting on the private deck surrounded by native bushland and abundant birdlife.



Saturday 9am: Breakfast at Fat Cow Food Co. Cafe

Wake up to the best breakfast in town. Wholesome, fresh country cooking served by the friendliest of staff is what makes this café a favourite with locals and tourists alike.



10am: Ride the Timboon to Camperdown Rail Trail

Discover the tall forests, historic bridges, grasslands and magnificent lakes as you ride the picturesque 34km rail trail between Timboon, Cobden to Camperdown.



Lunch: Enjoy a packed lunch at Timboon Trestle Bridge

Riders who choose the Ride With Us 'Gourmet Rail Trail Ride' are sent packing with a souvenir backpack and gourmet, local-made feast of bakery fresh rolls and wraps, fruit salad, delicious slices and bottled water.



2.30pm: Timboon Fine Ice Cream



Sample 24 flavours of farm fresh all-natural ice cream!



Evening: Sunset picnic at Loch Ard Gorge

Take dinner to-go from The Corner Store and enjoy one of the most breathtaking beaches on the Great Ocean Road.



Sunday, 10am: Pick your own berries at Berry World or browse the specialty stores

Summer will see that the local berry farms are ripe for the picking (November - April).



12pm: Tasting and share plates at Timboon Railway Shed Distillery

The town's railway shed has been converted into a vibrant, award-winning whisky distillery and café.



3pm: 12 Apostles Food Artisans Trail

Timboon may be the gourmet hub of the 12 Apostles region, but there's plenty more local food artisans, wine makers and farm gates to discover in the area.

