South-west residents urged to plan ahead despite delayed fire season

By Jessica Howard
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 10:21am
Portland's Heather and Ross Clark are leading by example by preparing their property and fire plan despite recent wintry weather expected to delay the region's fire season.

The south-west's fire season is expected to start later than usual this year but residents are urged to not be complacent.

