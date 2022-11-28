The south-west's fire season is expected to start later than usual this year but residents are urged to not be complacent.
Firefighters aren't expecting to see the extreme fires of three years ago, with weeks of heavy rainfall leading to flooding and high fuel loads and delaying the region's fire season.
Fire Danger Periods (FDPs) usually start in early to mid-December in CFA's District 5, which encompasses the Warrnambool, Moyne and Southern Grampians municipalities, as well as District 6, covering the Colac Otway and Corangamite regions.
CFA restricts the use of fire in the community during FDPs to help prevent disaster.
There are no restrictions in force in the south-west yet and a date has not been announced.
But the CFA is urging residents to do their part by preparing their properties and fire plans before it's too late.
Significant grass growth in paddocks and roadsides is already evident across the region and delayed harvest activities may enhance fire risk over summer.
The Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer released on Tuesday showed normal fire potential for the west of the state and an increase in fire potential from mid-summer.
Portland's Heather and Ross Clark are leading by example and preparing their property now.
"We started preparing each year after the devastations of Black Saturday," Ms Clark said.
"We learned property preparation tips from local CFA members who were conducting pre-season workshops and we've been enacting those lessons ever since.
"We mow the lawn, keep the grass green, pick up our branches and clean our gutters to keep our property safe in the event of a bushfire."
CFA deputy chief officer South West Region Rohan Luke said while there was no date locked in, FDPs could be in place in parts of the area by Christmas.
He said discussions had commenced with CFA group officers, local government and Forest Fire Management Victoria.
"FDPs are determined based on a range of factors including local conditions, fuel moisture, fuel loads, grassland curing, weather and rainfall," he said.
"The La Nina weather pattern has led to widespread rainfall and flooding in recent months which has seen a delay to the start of our FDPs across the state."
Mr Luke said land was drying in some parts of Victoria, particularly the west and north-west of the state where some FDPs had been declared.
"While grassland can be cured in parts of the south-west, CFA also considers the sandy soils in forested areas which are dryer due to the rain being absorbed and in contrast the paddocks which are still very soft due to the recent rainfall," he said.
"We also need to consider the increase in tourists to the south-west region over the coming summer school holidays, and the added risk to campsites and other popular destinations."
On September 1 a new national Fire Danger Rating system was introduced which is consistent across every state and territory.
The system reduces the number of fire danger levels from six in the previous system, to four: Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
Victorians can learn more about these Fire Danger Rating system changes on the CFA website, where they can also find more information about how to make a bushfire survival plan.
