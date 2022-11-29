Under the Auld Pump: Love for the great outdoors

Gary, what are your memories of your childhood?
They were good times. I suppose the main thing I remember about growing up in West Warrnambool was the amount of time I spent outside with my siblings. We never spent much time inside. We were always out the front playing cricket or footy with other kids from around the neighbourhood. Times have really changed over the years and I'm not sure the changes have been for the better.
Where was your first job?
I was 16-years-old and I got a job at Fletcher Jones. I reckon there were more then 1200 workers at Fletcher Jones back in that era. My job was to put zips in flys on pants. It's hard to imagine that places like Nestles, the Warrnambool Woollen Mill and Fletcher Jones are no longer in existence.
They were the backbone of industries in Warrnambool. I worked at Fletcher Jones for three years before I moved to Melbourne and worked for Stanley Tools. That was a great experience but I decided to head back home where I got a job with the Warrnambool City Council. I'm still working for the city council.
I've been there for 36 years in various roles from driving trucks around town to laying pipes in drains. The city council has the contract to dig the graves at the new Warrnambool cemetery and to reopen the old ones. I'm often out at the Tooram Memorial Park digging new graves with the back hoe.
Let's talk about your time out at Lake Gillear riding motor bikes. Were you involved out there for many years?
It was probably 10 years from 1970 to 1980. I loved the thrill of the speed on the bikes. There used to be various events at Portland and Mount Gambier. One of the last times I rode out at Lake Gillear was in a Pony Express with the late Gary Roe.
I was fortunate I had a fair bit of success riding the old dirt bikes - matter of fact I've still got one in the back shed at home. My focus changed to diving from motor bikes and I'm still diving to this very day.
How did you get involved in diving?
From a young age I loved the water. Dad encouraged his children to swim. I suppose we had to do because we were living in Warrnambool. I can vividly remember swimming in the weir and different rivers around this area when I was growing up. It then progressed to snorkelling in the ocean. We used to snorkel down off the breakwater and at Stingray Bay.
I found that I just loved diving. The Warrnambool Sub-Aqua Club was formed in 1979. I've been the president of the club for many years. We organise different dives around the place.
Where's the club house for the Warrnambool Sub-Aqua Club?
We don't have a club house as such. We have the various things we need at different members' places including boat, compressor, trailer and four sets of equipment which comprises of tanks, regulators and all the scuba diving equipment.
I've got all the certificates required for a diving instructor. I often take groups of people out diving. One of the most popular places we go to is Mount Gambier. There's more then 30 caves at Mount Gambier and they're all at different depth levels. One of the popular Mount Gambier sink holes is on private property so each time we want to use it we have to get in contact with the owner.
The hole is about a metre deep in diameter but drops eight metres before opening up to what is like a massive football oval under the ground. I think it's about 125 metres deep.
The water usually stays at around 14 degrees as there's no sun light. Safety is the key component of diving. We've always got two sets of all the gear with us.
We're always ensuring the gear has been maintained to the highest order. I had to use my diving skills when I was a volunteer with the Warrnambool SES.
Can you give any more details about your time with the Warrnambool SES?
I was with the Warrnambool SES for about 10 years. I think it was in 1988 that I had to recover a body from between the Warrnambool aquarium and the breakwater.
It can get a bit treacherous if you don't know what you're doing. There was another time I had to rescue a person down at Thunder Point.
They entered an area where they should not have been and fell 15 metres landing on rocks below. My time at the SES was an amazing experience. The SES do great work. They are a fascinating organisation and teach the volunteers some great skills.
Gary, have you dived in any other countries apart from Australia?
Linda and I have been all over the place from exploring caves in places like New Guinea, Mexico, England, Wales, Scotland and in the South China Sea. We've found the water overseas is colder then our water - probably by about six degrees. One aspect of the diving I really love is going into shipwrecks. One of the interesting ships is The City Of Rayville.
It sank to the bottom of the sea about six kilometres out of Cape Otway back in November 1940. The ship is down about 85 metres. It was a merchant ship and there is still plenty of stuff on board. It's broken down over the years but you can see things like cups and saucers. The portholes and anchor are still there. It's illegal to take any items from the wreck.
I also love going down to the Loch Ard Shipwreck off Port Campbell. It's another fascinating shipwreck which isn't far from home.
