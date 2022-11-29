A barren quarry in Ecklin South could soon find new use as a recycling plant.
A planning permit application to turn one third of the six-hectare quarry at Lilley's Lane into a hard waste recycling facility has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The quarry, on the eastern face of an unnamed volcanic maar, is exhausted of available scoria and is being rehabilitated. About 50 per cent of its rehabilitation has been completed.
Under the proposal, the new plant occupying part of the quarry floor would operate from 7 am - 6pm, Monday to Friday.
Landowners Ayreford Contracting P/L specified there would be no contaminated or putrescent materials including food or green waste stored. Rather, the material recycled would mainly be concrete and brick to be crushed and blended into road base.
Under the plan, there would be no fixed infrastructure, fuel depot or buildings on-site and a portable crusher and screening plant would be brought in as required.
Trucks would transport materials to the site using existing access roads off Lilley's Lane and the Terang-Timboon Road.
There are no other public roads near the quarry and the nearest residences are about 500 metres west and north-east. The surrounding area is used for dairy farming and cattle production.
The applicant has outlined possible amenity impact including dust and noise would be consistent with the prior operation of the quarry.
The southern and eastern buffers surrounding the quarry contain mature eucalypt plantations which also screen it from view.
Residents have until December 14 to make a submission on the proposal.
