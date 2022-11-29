The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Planning permit application for Ecklin South recycling plant lodged with Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilley's Lane quarry is exhausted of volcanic scoria and is undergoing rehabilitation. In the meantime, the land owners have proposed using the site for recycling purposes.

A barren quarry in Ecklin South could soon find new use as a recycling plant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.