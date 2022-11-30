Cobden abuzz with Christmas spirit Advertising Feature

Veronica Hickey at The Blue Wren in Cobden, which stocks clothing and homewares. Photo supplied.

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Cobden this month with some events to help celebrate the festive season.

Christmas in Curdie Street is happening this Saturday, December 3 - it's a free mini-street event with a Christmas market, boasting shopping specials, competitions and giveaways, barbecue, live music and fun activities for the whole family.

Children will love the face painting, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt and badge making, while adults will enjoy browsing the market and shops for clothes, homewares, gifts, toys, tools, experiences and more.

There are also some great local businesses and organisations from the region taking part in the day. The market will run from 9am to 2pm.

Christmas Together In Apex Park will be held on Sunday December 18 and features live music, food stalls, plus a visit from Santa, children's activities and entertainment.

Bring your camping chairs or picnic rug. This event will be held between 3pm and 7pm.

Cobden's Business and Economic Development Consultant Laura Hultgren says these events play an important role in bringing people together.

"Events are often the talk of the town and it's always great seeing Cobden buzzing with people out and about enjoying themselves," she says.

Meanwhile, shop to win in Cobden this Christmas and as a thank you for shopping locally, go in the draw to win a $500 Cobden Cash voucher.

Spend at more than 20 participating businesses between December 1 and 16 and enter to win Cobden Cash vouchers, which can be spent in one or more of the participating businesses of your choosing.

The total prize pool of vouchers up for grabs is $1,000.

Ms Hultgren says she understands it's not always possible to buy everything you want for Christmas locally, however she encourages people to shop locally where and when they can.

"The great thing about small local businesses is they often have unique gifts for sale, which you rarely find in big chain stores," she says.

"When you buy from an Australian-owned small business that gift, local produce or piece of clothing also tells a story.

"When you surprise someone with a present from a small business in a small town, many times, it leads to stories about where you got it and why you handpicked that rare find for your friend or family member.

"However if you're looking for big brand names like Bluey, Lego, Hot Wheels, Havaiana's, Roxy and Rip Curl, you'll find those in Cobden too."

And don't forget the Cobden Christmas Lights Competition!