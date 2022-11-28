City's university accused of systemic wage theft

Deakin University, including the Warrnambool campus, has been accused of systemic wage theft worth millions of dollars for casual academics.
The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) announced on Tuesday it had lodged an application with the Fair Work Commission.
The union will seek assistance from the industrial umpire to deal with its long-running dispute with Deakin, which is alleged to have underpaid casual academics for marking.
NTEU lodged a dispute with the university in June, alleging systemic underpayments occurred through implementing 'piece rates' which paid academics per course, student or assessment rather than time worked, as required by the enterprise agreement.
NTEU members allege this system means casuals are often working for two or three times the amount they are being paid for, resulting in millions of dollars of underpayments over the last decade.
Deakin University have strongly denied the claims.
NTEU said that in its original dispute notice, it demanded the university:
NTEU said it had provided the university with hundreds of pages of testimony, contracts, and other supporting documents detailing wage theft across all four faculties of the university since that time.
The union said it met with representatives for the university on multiple occasions and exchanged a significant volume of correspondence.
NTEU said because Deakin had not agreed to the demands of the union or its casual staff, the matter had been referred to the commission.
NTEU Victorian division secretary Sarah Roberts said the uni had left them with no choice but to escalate the dispute.
"The university's response to these very serious allegations has been appalling. We've provided clear evidence of system wage theft only for them to refuse to pay back the money that is owed," she said.
"We know casual employment and wage theft go hand-in-hand with people fearing for their precarious jobs at risk of exploitation.
"Wage theft keeps happening. That tells us something is clearly rotten with universities' governance which needs to be investigated through federal and state parliamentary inquiries."
A Deakin University spokesman said the uni had been working "extensively with the NTEU and staff members to resolve these issues as a matter of priority".
"Deakin strongly denies all claims of systemic underpayments of our sessional academic staff," he said.
"The NTEU have rejected several attempts at resolving the issue and to date, the evidence presented by the NTEU does not support their claims."
The university joins a list of other Australian universities who have been called out by the NTEU for using illegal piece rates.
A near identical dispute was raised by the NTEU in 2019 at the University of Melbourne's Faculty of Arts, which ultimately led to more than $5 million being paid back and dozens of other unlawful payment practices being uncovered leading to over $32 million in wage remediation payments to date.
A marking piece rates dispute involving La Trobe University was also referred to the Fair Work Commission earlier this year.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
