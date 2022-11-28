Returned and boosted, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is being widely tipped as a leading candidate for the Victorian Liberal deputy leader job.
While the top position is being hotly contested by Polworth MP Richard Riordan, ex-copper Brad Battin, narrow candidate hopeful John Pesutto and former finance minister Ryan Smith, the deputy position looks down to two leading candidates - Ms Britnell and new Kew MP Jess Wilson.
Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier has reportedly ruled herself out of leadership aspirations, but other sources are saying she could backflip and be a candidate.
Ms Britnell was non-committal when contacted on Tuesday morning.
"Time will tell," she said.
"I have been encouraged and approached by colleagues.
"I'll be working with my colleagues to determine what is the best leadership combination.
"I feel it's really important to have a leadership combination that is also representative of regional Victoria," she said.
Talk of a deputy position is reward for an outstanding election result for Ms Britnell.
She secured 43 per cent of the primary vote, a staggering 10 percentage points higher than her 2018 result.
Labor rival Kylie Gaston won 21 per cent of first preferences while independent Carol Altmann received 15 per cent.
The strong local result - a five per cent swing to the Liberals - was despite the Liberals' statewide failing to make gains from the anti-Labor swing.
