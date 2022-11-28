The Standard
South West Coast MP touted as Liberal Party deputy leader

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 29 2022 - 11:57am, first published 7:50am
Roma Britnell has confirmed this morning she has been approached and encouraged to run for the deputy leader position.

Returned and boosted, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is being widely tipped as a leading candidate for the Victorian Liberal deputy leader job.

